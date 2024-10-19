Tiku left India at 18 to study mechanical engineering in Russia. He was once a commodities trader, and he went into oil and gas in Kazakhstan before venturing into steel.

Several Indian entrepreneurs have established global businesses, which are growing continuously with the entry into new verticals. Most of them have educated themselves abroad and then set up their ventures abroad as well. One such man is Arvind Tiku, an Indian entrepreneurial mind based out of Singapore, who has established AT Holdings. He is an investment and business leader with multiple interests across the trade of commodities, natural resources, renewable energy, and real estate sectors. He is the current richest Indian in the energy sector and boasts a robust presence in renewable energy, property etc.

As per Forbes, Tiku's real-time net worth is USD 2.4 billion or about Rs 20,150 crore, and he stands at 1,372 on the Billionaires list released by Forbes. Tiku is 54 years old and owns a private jet, but uses Uber for his overseas business trips.

Tiku left India at 18 to study mechanical engineering in Russia. He was once a commodities trader, and he went into oil and gas in Kazakhstan before venturing into steel. For a bit of time, he had a shareholding in Nostrum Oil & Gas, which he acquired with steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal and Timur Kulibaev, the son-in-law of Kazakhstan's president. Since 2007, Tiku has lived in Singapore.

He also has minority stakes in the Australian Judo Bank, a small and medium business lending bank, and in Swedish payments company Klarna Bank. He owns interests in Singapore-listed Prime US REIT and IREIT Global, besides owning commercial properties in the US and Europe. Tiku is also developing residential and commercial real estate projects in the Netherlands and northern India.