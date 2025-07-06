Meet man, richer than Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, owns 'half of the US', but still not on billionaires list due to...; he is...

When we talk about 'world's richest people', businessmen including SpaceX and Tesla Boss Elon Musk, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft CEO Bill Gates are some of the names that cross our minds. But do you know about a person who is even richer than who we regard as the world's richest man—Elon Musk?

When we talk about 'world's richest people', businessmen including SpaceX and Tesla Boss Elon Musk, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft founder Bill Gates are some of the names that cross our minds. But do you know about a person who is even richer than who we regard as the world's richest man—Elon Musk?

You might be wondering who is richer than the world's richest! Well, he is none other than the CEO of BlackRock—the largest asset management company in the world—Larry Fink. As per media reports, the company oversees assets worth USD 7.4 trillion (around Rs 63,27,11,47,00,00,000). Going by market cap, it is the 102nd most valuable company worldwide.

Meanwhile, let's discover who Larry Fink is.

Who is Larry Fink?

Larry Fink is currenly the CEO and Chairman of BlackRock which possesses huge investments in companies around the globe—this grants the firm a strong hold over the global market. Now, the question is if Larry possesses so much of wealth, why his name is not on the list of billionaires.

The answer is, Larry owns entirely public money. He makes decisions on how to invest them in different firms around the world or in global market. This is why BlackRock holds shares in every big company around the world. However, Larry himself is not on the list of billionaires.

Interestingly, BlackRock carries wealth around half of the GDP of the United States, i.e., USD 11 trillion dollars (around Rs 94,05,17,05,00,00,000). This is the reason why Larry Fink is popularly known as the owner of "half of America". As per a report by Forbes 2022 report, the total wealth of Larry Fink is estimated to be around USD one billion dollar (Rs 85,50,15,50,000).