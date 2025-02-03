He is known for exposing deceptive marketing tactics in pre-packaged food through his ‘Food Pharmer’ Instagram channel.

Many Indian students go abroad for their higher education and to get better exposure. They also get high-paying jobs in several leading companies. However, after working for several years, many professionals return to India. One such person is Revant Himatsingka, who quit his Rs 2 crore job in the US and returned to India to fight companies doing 'false marketing'.

In April 2023, he quit his high-profile finance job in the US and came back to Kolkata, his hometown. Revant then became a health and nutrition influencer. He is known for exposing deceptive marketing tactics in pre-packaged food through his ‘Food Pharmer’ Instagram channel. However, Revant is now considering a fresh direction for his platform.

In an Instagram post, he invited suggestions for 'Food Pharmer 2.0' while reflecting on his journey - from quitting a Rs 2 crore job in the US to returning to India and consistently refusing to promote food brands. He holds an MBA degree from The Wharton School. Revant then worked as a consultant at McKinsey & Company. His tryst with healthy eating began there. During this time, he also completed a course in nutrition.

In the last one and a half years, he claimed to have refused hundreds of food brands which offered him huge amounts of money. However, Revant clarified that he is not struggling financially. But, he is struggling to scale his channel and its impact.

He currently has 2.7 million followers on Instagram. Revant gained prominence after a viral video in 2023 that criticised the high sugar content in a product, sparking regulatory actions and industry reforms. He has authored a book and has delivered TEDx talks and speeches at several educational institutions.