Meet man who built Rs 45000000000 company with MS Dhoni’s help, his business is…

Khatabook is a bookkeeping startup that was established in 2018 by Ashish Sonone, Dhanesh Kumar, Vaibhav Kalpe, Jaideep Poonia, and Ravish Naresh.

India has witnessed a significant surge in startups over the years, marking a new era of innovation and entrepreneurship in the country. Entrepreneurs are continuously bringing forth groundbreaking ideas that not only lead to remarkable success but also have a profound impact on individuals' daily lives, both personally and professionally.

Based in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Khatabook helps businessmen and merchants by managing their books of accounts and accepting online payments. The startup has successfully helped businesses transition from manual accounting to digital methods.

The Khatabook app, operated by Kyte Technologies gives merchants a helping hand to maintain their stock records. With this app, users can easily maintain accounts and credit balance recordings. Khatabook service is free to use and ensures safe transactions.

Ravish Naresh who hails from Bengaluru, Karnataka is the CEO of Khatabook. He finished his graduation from the prestigious IIT Bombay. He was previously the co-founder and COO of Housing.com.

According to the Business Outreach, Ravish and his team found a rather odd trend among Indians - while they were gradually growing more comfortable with digital transactions, they were still sticking to their old ways of manually recording their accounts. This inspired them to create a seamless solution to motivate these individuals to make the shift to online accounting. That's how the Khatabook app was born.

Since its inception, Khatabook has raised funding rounds from a number of investors. One of the company's investors is former India captain MS Dhoni.

In 2023, Khatabook achieved an impressive valuation of Rs 4500 crore.

