Meet man who built Rs 45000000000 company with MS Dhoni’s help, his business is…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Netflix's IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack faces boycott calls: Were hijackers Bhola, Shankar or Shahid, Shakir? Govt said...

When Sohail Khan claimed Aishwarya Rai was two-timing Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi: 'When she was going around...'

Heavy rainfall batters Telangana, Andhra Pradesh; 21 trains cancelled, 10 diverted due to waterlogging

Watch: Huge mob vandalises, loots mall in Pakistan's Karachi on inauguration day, videos go viral

Meet woman who began business at 20 with Rs 2000, now owns company worth crores, not from IIT, IIM, she got famous for..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Netflix's IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack faces boycott calls: Were hijackers Bhola, Shankar or Shahid, Shakir? Govt said...

Netflix's IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack faces boycott calls: Were hijackers Bhola, Shankar or Shahid, Shakir? Govt said...

When Sohail Khan claimed Aishwarya Rai was two-timing Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi: 'When she was going around...'

When Sohail Khan claimed Aishwarya Rai was two-timing Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi: 'When she was going around...'

Heavy rainfall batters Telangana, Andhra Pradesh; 21 trains cancelled, 10 diverted due to waterlogging

Heavy rainfall batters Telangana, Andhra Pradesh; 21 trains cancelled, 10 diverted due to waterlogging

6 breathtaking images of outer Space shared by NASA

6 breathtaking images of outer Space shared by NASA

Animals that look similar to Dragon

Animals that look similar to Dragon

Legends who played only one T20I in their international career

Legends who played only one T20I in their international career

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match

Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match

5 top selling Maruti cars in India

5 top selling Maruti cars in India

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Netflix's IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack faces boycott calls: Were hijackers Bhola, Shankar or Shahid, Shakir? Govt said...

Netflix's IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack faces boycott calls: Were hijackers Bhola, Shankar or Shahid, Shakir? Govt said...

When Sohail Khan claimed Aishwarya Rai was two-timing Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi: 'When she was going around...'

When Sohail Khan claimed Aishwarya Rai was two-timing Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi: 'When she was going around...'

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda gets into IIM Ahmedabad, shares photos; netizens ask her CAT rank

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda gets into IIM Ahmedabad, shares photos; netizens ask her CAT rank

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who built Rs 45000000000 company with MS Dhoni’s help, his business is…

Khatabook is a bookkeeping startup that was established in 2018 by Ashish Sonone, Dhanesh Kumar, Vaibhav Kalpe, Jaideep Poonia, and Ravish Naresh.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 06:05 AM IST

Meet man who built Rs 45000000000 company with MS Dhoni’s help, his business is…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

India has witnessed a significant surge in startups over the years, marking a new era of innovation and entrepreneurship in the country. Entrepreneurs are continuously bringing forth groundbreaking ideas that not only lead to remarkable success but also have a profound impact on individuals' daily lives, both personally and professionally.

Khatabook is a bookkeeping startup that was established in 2018 by Ashish Sonone, Dhanesh Kumar, Vaibhav Kalpe, Jaideep Poonia, and Ravish Naresh. 

Based in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Khatabook helps businessmen and merchants by managing their books of accounts and accepting online payments.  The startup has successfully helped businesses transition from manual accounting to digital methods.

The Khatabook app, operated by Kyte Technologies gives merchants a helping hand to maintain their stock records. With this app, users can easily maintain accounts and credit balance recordings. Khatabook service is free to use and ensures safe transactions.

Ravish Naresh who hails from Bengaluru, Karnataka is the CEO of Khatabook. He finished his graduation from the prestigious IIT Bombay. He was previously the co-founder and COO of Housing.com.

According to the Business Outreach, Ravish and his team found a rather odd trend among Indians - while they were gradually growing more comfortable with digital transactions, they were still sticking to their old ways of manually recording their accounts. This inspired them to create a seamless solution to motivate these individuals to make the shift to online accounting. That's how the Khatabook app was born.

Since its inception, Khatabook has raised funding rounds from a number of investors. One of the company's investors is former India captain MS Dhoni.

In 2023, Khatabook achieved an impressive valuation of Rs 4500 crore.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Israelis protest against PM Netanyahu after six hostages found dead in Gaza

Israelis protest against PM Netanyahu after six hostages found dead in Gaza

Govinda's niece, Arti Singh reacts to divorce rumours with Dipak Chauhan after 4 months marriage: 'Unko bakwaas...'

Govinda's niece, Arti Singh reacts to divorce rumours with Dipak Chauhan after 4 months marriage: 'Unko bakwaas...'

Bizarre egg massage therapy video goes viral, leaves internet feeling queasy

Bizarre egg massage therapy video goes viral, leaves internet feeling queasy

Paris Paralympics: Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj beats Sukant Kadam to assure India another medal

Paris Paralympics: Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj beats Sukant Kadam to assure India another medal

Madurai to Bengaluru in 7:45 hours: Train route, timings, fare, top speed to be...

Madurai to Bengaluru in 7:45 hours: Train route, timings, fare, top speed to be...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match

Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match

5 top selling Maruti cars in India

5 top selling Maruti cars in India

Asia's highest-paid actor, 72-year-old action star earning Rs 280 crore a film, bigger than SRK, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

Asia's highest-paid actor, 72-year-old action star earning Rs 280 crore a film, bigger than SRK, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

This superstar was one of highest-paid actors, got addicted to alcohol, went bankrupt; died at...

This superstar was one of highest-paid actors, got addicted to alcohol, went bankrupt; died at...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement