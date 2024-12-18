He is an engineering graduate and has been with the bank for nearly 30 years.

The Union government has appointed a new managing director of India's largest public bank, SBI Bank. Rama Mohan Rao Amara has been appointed to the key post of SBI for three years or until further orders. With the selection of Amara, SBI will get its fourth MD. He will fill the vacancy created due to the elevation of CS Setty as chairman of the country's largest lender. The SBI board is headed by a chairman assisted by four managing directors.

Amara currently works as deputy Managing Director of SBI, whose market cap is Rs 7.48 lakh crore. Rama Mohan Rao Amara is an engineering graduate and has been with SBI for nearly 30 years. Amara is a seasoned banker with extensive experience in various roles within SBI.

He started his banking career with SBI in 1991 as a probationary officer (PO). Rama Mohan Rao was the MD and CEO of SBI Card between January 30, 2021 to August 11, 2023. During his stint at SBI Card, Amara led the company successfully and improved the financial and risk profile of the company significantly.

In his role as the Chief General Manager SBI, Bhopal Circle, he was responsible for managing a Rs 3 trillion balance sheet, 1500 branches and a workforce of about 16,000. He served as CEO of the Chicago branch and then as President and CEO, SBI California, a 100 per cent retail subsidiary of SBI incorporated as per US laws.

In his earlier assignments, he worked in the Credit Risk Management department at Corporate Centre and was responsible for regulatory reporting, monitoring large exposures and retail portfolio management and building as well as validation of under-writing models.