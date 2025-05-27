He is a billionaire with a real-time net worth of USD 6.3 billion, as per Forbes. The 71-year-old made his fortune from InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo.

Rakesh Gangwal, IndiGo co-founder and promoter, has become richer by Rs 11521 crore (USD 1.35 billion) due to selling a 5.7 per cent stake in the low-cost carrier through a block deal worth about USD 1.36 billion, a term sheet showed on Tuesday, Reuters reported. The shares were sold at 5,230.5 rupees (USD 61.35) each, the term sheet seen by the agency showed.

Around 22.1 million shares were sold, the term sheet showed. The number of shares was increased from the original size of up to 13.2 million shares worth about USD 803 million. Gangwal held about 13.5 per cent of IndiGo shares, according to the term sheet.

Rakesh Gangwal's net worth

Gangwal has a real-time net worth of USD 6.3 billion, as of May 27, Forbes reported. The 71-year-old made his fortune from InterGlobe Aviation, the parent outfit of IndiGo, India's largest airline by market share. Gangwal started his airline career with United Airlines in 1984. He went on to run US Airways Group as its chief executive and chairman.

In 2006, he co-founded IndiGo with Rahul Bhatia with just one aircraft. They had a bitter falling out in 2019 over corporate governance issues. Gangwal resigned from the company's board in 2022. The billionaire had already announced that he would be gradually selling his holdings in IndiGo. Gangwal acquired a minority stake in Southwest Airlines and was appointed as its chairman in November 2024.

Gangwal now holds a US citizenship and lives in Miami, Florida. The IndiGo co-founder paid USD 30 million for a Miami mansion. He completed his mechanical engineering at IIT Kanpur before getting his MBA at Wharton, US.