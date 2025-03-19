Rajiv Ranjan is a computer engineer who hails from a small village in Darbhanga district, Bihar. He has worked in American companies with salary packages in lakhs. However, he is now leading an FPC of 853 farmers, which is generating a turnover of crores. His story is both inspiring and astonishing.

There are few people who have the capability to not only impact their future but transform the futures of many. One such individual is Rajiv Ranjan.

Who is Rajiv Ranjan?

How Rajiv Ranjan united farmers to open his own company

Rajiv Ranjan completed his studies in 2013 and worked with several big companies. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, he returned to his village. After arriving, he closely observed the problems faced by fox nut farmers and explored the possibilities of fox nut cultivation. Rajiv toured six districts in Bihar and understood the challenges associated with fox nut production. To address the farmers' problems, he started fox nut cultivation on his own 40-acre land and increased production by leasing an additional 80 acres.

Leaving a lucrative job to venture into fox nut (makhana) cultivation was not easy as Ranjan faced immense pressure to reconsider his decision. Instead of opting for an easy life, he chose the challenging and risky path of cultivating fox nuts in muddy ponds, uniting fox nut farmers, and teaching them new marketing strategies. However, his bold step has now become a source of prosperity for the farmers in the region.

In 2023, Rajiv founded the Manigachhi Midas Farmer Producer Company Limited (FPC), which has now enrolled over 2,700 farmers. Under Rajiv's guidance, farmers adopted improved fox nut cultivation and processing techniques, leading to increased production. Consequently, the group produced 57 tons of fox nuts, achieving a turnover of approximately Rs 9 crores. The price of fox nuts skyrocketed from Rs 280 per kilo to Rs 1,200 per kilo, significantly boosting farmers' income.