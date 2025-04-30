Delhi-based Rajat Gupta quit his Rs 1.5 crore job to follow his entrepreneurship dream which he fulfilled by building a successful business which makes it an inspiring business success story. He built a platform a urgent deliveries of medicines.

Quitting a job is not an easy job, one has to be sure about their future endeavors with certainty. If a business idea is on mind, then quitting becomes even more risky as starting a business needs not only massive number of resources but also strategies and analysis. But it is definitely not an easy decision to quit a very high paying job. However, Delhi-based Rajat Gupta quit his Rs 1.5 crore job to follow his entrepreneurship dream which he fulfilled by building a successful business which makes it an inspiring business success story.

Who is Rajat Gupta?

Rajat Gupta is a Delhiite and an engineer who studied abroad and started working in the Silicon Valley in the USA. He worked there for eight years and was earning Rs 1.5 crore salary before he quit from there and returned to India in 2023 to start his own business. But why did he leave his lucrative job in the USA to return to India?

An inspiration in the USA was behind the idea of starting a business in India. Back in the US, Rajat noticed that there a medical prescription is simple to understand, and the system is quite easy which is not the case in India. So, he thought of creating a platform through which medical deliveries can be facilitated.

After coming to India Rajat Gupta worked for a year on his idea with a team of 12 people and launched RePill in January 2025. Just a few months after launching his first and new business of medical facilities, Rajat Gupta’s RePill has been successful in delivering more than 400 orders in Delhi and has further plans to expand to NCR including like Noida, Gurgaon, and even Bengaluru.

Repill aims to deliver medicines to facilitate medical help to patients on time and therefore claims that it does so within an hour for emergency situations.