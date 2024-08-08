Twitter
Business

Business

Meet man who quit IIT, then earned Rs 286 crore in just 150 days by...

He started his career as an analyst at Morgan Stanley in the US and later quit his job to start his own company.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 07:27 PM IST

Meet man who quit IIT, then earned Rs 286 crore in just 150 days by...
Getting into IIT is a dream of lakhs of students. However, several people dropped IIT to pursue another career and became successful. One such person is Rahul Rai, who dropped out of IIT Bombay in 2015 without finishing his coveted engineering degree. He then moved to the US to pursue a BS in Economics from The Wharton School.

After graduating in 2019, Rai started his career as an analyst on the Foreign Exchange (FX) Macro Hedge Funds team at Morgan Stanley in the US. He worked there for over a year but quit in 2020. Subsequently, he moved to India only to start his own company after doing in-depth research. At the time, cryptocurrency became the talk of the town in India after the first lockdown in 2020.

As he was interested in digital assets and blockchain technology. He co-founded a crypto hedge fund, Gamma Point Capital in January 2021 with his friends Eash Aggarwal and Sanat Rao. His fund is used to invest in digital assets. His idea worked and his company became successful within a few months. 

Later, Rahul and his friends received an offer they couldn't refuse. They sold their Gamma Point Capital for Rs 286 crore (USD 35 million) in May 2021 to BlockTower Capital. The decision was tough but they knew it would take them years to get this much wealth. Rai made this whopping amount with his co-founders in just five months or 150 days. He now works as co-head of Market-Neutral at BlockTower Capital, a multi-strategy crypto hedge fund, investing across cryptoassets and blockchain technology.

READ | Meet woman, daughter of former billionaire, who leads Rs 254000 crore company, her father is...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
