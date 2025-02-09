He quit his job in the US and returned to India to start his own startup.

Despite a potential promising career after securing a seat in IIT or IIM, many students left the prestigious institutes midway to pursue other things. They even become successful in their life. One such person who is an IIT dropped is Rahul Rai, co-founder of Google-backed Stealth Startup. Rai dropped out of IIT Bombay in 2015 without finishing his coveted engineering degree. He then moved to the US to pursue a BS in Economics from The Wharton School.

He completed his graduation in 2019 and soon started working as an analyst on the Foreign Exchange (FX) Macro Hedge Funds team at Morgan Stanley in the US. He worked here for nearly a year but quit in 2020. Rai then decided to move to India and start his own company.

He was interested in digital assets and blockchain technology. Therefore, he managed to co-found a crypto hedge fund, Gamma Point Capital in January 2021 with his friends Eash Aggarwal and Sanat Rao. His fund is used to invest in digital assets. His idea worked and the company became successful within a few months.

However, after four months, Rahul and his friends received an offer they couldn't refuse. They sold their Gamma Point Capital for Rs 286 crore (USD 35 million) in May 2021 to BlockTower Capital. This way, Rai earned Rs 286 crore in 5 months or 20 weeks. Rai and his his co-founders knew it would take them years to get this much wealth, hence they accepted the offer.

