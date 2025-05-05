He was always interested in digital assets and blockchain technology. Hence, he managed to co-found a crypto hedge fund, Gamma Point Capital.

Several students want to study in prestigious institutes like IIT and IIM. However, despite getting a seat in such colleges, many students dropped out of such colleges. One such person is Rahul Rai, who left IIT Bombay in 2015 without finishing his coveted engineering degree. He subsequently moved to the US to pursue a BS in Economics from The Wharton School, US.

After completing his graduation in 2019, he started working as an analyst on the Foreign Exchange (FX) Macro Hedge Funds team at Morgan Stanley in the US. Rai worked here for nearly a year but quit in 2020. He then decided to move to India and start his own company.

Rai was always interested in digital assets and blockchain technology. Hence, he managed to co-found a crypto hedge fund, Gamma Point Capital, in January 2021 with his friends Eash Aggarwal and Sanat Rao. His fund is used to invest in digital assets. Rai's idea worked out, and the company became successful within a few months.

After four months, Rahul and his friends received an offer they couldn't refuse. They sold their Gamma Point Capital for USD 35 million (Rs 286 crore at that time) in May 2021 to BlockTower Capital. This way, Rai earned Rs 286 crore in 5 months. After the acquisition, Rai worked at the company till April 2023. In the same year, he co-founded Stealth Startup, which is backed by Google.

