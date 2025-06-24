His father was sceptical, but his commerce acumen and vision transformed his family business and the entire furniture industry.

Hailing from a small town in Rajasthan, this man dared to disrupt the status quo of his 40-year-old family furniture business. His father started the company with his brother and used to sell furniture from a small shop in Sardarshahar. For almost four decades, his family ran the unorganised furniture industry, even exporting their products. After completing his college education, he returned to his hometown to revolutionise his family's legacy, turning it into a Rs 340 crore business with just Rs 50,000. His father was sceptical, but his commerce acumen and vision transformed his family and the entire furniture industry. He is a tier 3 city entrepreneur, Raghunandan Saraf, who made his furniture business a national brand.



Raghunandan completely changed the business by starting online sales post his graduation from Shri Ram College of Commerce. In 2014, he launched a website, Saraf Furniture, by investing only Rs 50,000. As the internet economy was in its nascent phase, his Saraf furniture pulled off a first-mover advantage. There was hardly any competition as furniture startups like Urban Ladder, PepperFry, and other e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart were emerging at the time. Nonetheless, Raghunandan faced challenges, one of the biggest was to hire the right people for the online business. Secondly, spreading awareness about the brand became a challenge to bring more customers to the platform to gain traction.