India’s largest grocery store chain, DMart, has become a household name with its massive supermarket network. DMart operates in 10 states across the country, with a total of 365 stores. Every hour, customers purchase goods here, making it one of the biggest supermarket chains in India.

DMart stores witness huge sales daily. On average, each store sells goods worth Rs 37 lakh per day, according to reports. This translates to an hourly sale of Rs 2.7 lakh across all stores. The full name of DMart is Damani Mart, named after its founder. In the financial year 2024, DMart generated Rs 49,533 crore in revenue, operating 36 new stores that year alone.

To keep up with growing demand, DMart is now focusing on home delivery services and plans to expand further. The company is opening 40 to 60 new stores every year, ensuring a steady increase in its market reach.

Who owns DMart?

DMart was founded by Radhakishan Damani, a former stock market trader turned retail tycoon. Before entering the retail business, he was a well-known investor in the stock market. In 2002, he launched DMart, with the first store opening in Powai, Mumbai.

Today, DMart is one of India’s most successful supermarket chains, offering quality products at affordable prices. With its growing number of stores and online expansion, DMart continues to dominate the retail market in India.