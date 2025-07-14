Meet man who is set to lead India's largest insurer company worth Rs 579000 crore as...

He has more than 38 years of rich and diverse experience in Operations, Marketing, Technology and Academics.

The Indian government appointed R Doraiswamy as head of the state-owned insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). The Department of Financial Services has a notification in this regard after approval from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by the Prime Minister. He will lead LIC as MD and CEO for three years. The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) on June 11 had recommended his name for the position. His three-year term would end on August 28, 2028, when he attains 62 years of age.

Doraiswamy's career in LIC

Before becoming MD and CEO, he was the Managing Director of LIC. For the unaware, LIC has four managing directors besides the CEO and MD, who heads the life insurance giant. LIC currently has a Rs 5.79 lakh crore market cap. It is a government-run company, whose shares were closed at Rs 916.40 on July 14.

Doraiswamy has more than 38 years of rich and diverse experience in Operations, Marketing, Technology and Academics. Doraiswamy has held various leadership positions within the Organisation as Executive Director (Information Technology/Software Development), Regional Manager (Marketing / Chief Life Insurance Advisor), Regional Manager (Pension & Group Schemes) at Southern Zonal Office, Chennai, Senior Divisional Manager of Kottayam Division and Marketing Manager of Chennai-I, Thanjavur and Pune divisions.

READ | India's largest govt bank's services, including UPI, IMPS, ATM, to be temporarily unavailable on this date due to...

He is a graduate in Mathematics from Madurai Kamaraj University. As Research Associate at National Insurance Academy, Pune, he has worked on multiple projects on Micro Insurance, Insurance Law and Regulations, Product Development and Content development for Post Graduate Programmes in Insurance Management / Chartered Financial Planning. Doraiswamy is a Direct Recruit officer of the 17th batch. He has interests in reading, gardening and a variety of sports.