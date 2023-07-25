Meet man who quit government job to build Rs 555000 crore company, his net worth is…

K Dinesh build one of India's most successful companies along with his co-founders, a bunch of middle-class boys with big dreams.

Over 4 decades ago when a young science graduate decided to leave a coveted government job to plunge into a fledgling business, his co-founder was taken aback by surprise. The surprised co-founder is tech tycoon Narayana Murthy and the young science graduate is his Infosys co-founder and fellow billionaire K Dinesh.

Dinesh had completed his Masters in Science from the Bangalore University and had then landed a well-respected job at a new government-run electric factory in the city. But a newspaper ad made him decide to resign and travel to Mumbai and undergo Murthy’s co-founder screening tests. Dinesh was impatient to know if he had passed the test and Murthy made the call the same evening. But Murthy was also curious why Dinesh was taking the risk and leaving the comfort of a public sector job. The reply has now become legendary - “Sir, I want to learn new technology, I want to learn UI/UX.”

Who is K Dinesh?

He held posts of Head of Quality, Information Systems and the Communication Design Group, and Chairman of Infosys Technologies Australia. He is regarded as an expert in programing, project management and managing software delivery. He helped the IT giant achieve world-class benchmarks in software quality processes. He was the go-to man for any complicated processes at Infosys.

Dinesh stepped down from Infosys’ board in 2011. He is involved in philanthropic initiatives with his wife through their Ashraya Hastha Trust, promoting education, healthcare, agriculture and animal welfare. They have backed a cancer centre at the Narayana Health Hospital and built a clinic on their ancestral land in Mysuru city. Dinesh also has a doctorate in literature. They have two daughters, Deeksha who works for a corporate counselling firm and Divya who is an entrepreneur and owns the brand VedaEarth.

Dinesh drew majority of his wealth from his stake in the Rs 5,50,000 crore market cap Infosys. The 69-year-old’s net worth is pegged at over Rs 18,000 crore ($2.2 billion).