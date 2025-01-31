His work has not only created millions of jobs but also addressed significant social challenges in areas such as education, healthcare, and climate change

Prashanth Prakash, a well-known entrepreneur and venture capitalist, was recently awarded the prestigious Padma Shri Award for his exceptional contributions to trade, industry, and social development. As the founder of Accel India, Prakash has been instrumental in the growth of successful startups like Flipkart, Swiggy, and BookMyShow, among others. His work has not only created millions of jobs but also addressed significant social challenges in areas such as education, healthcare, and climate change.

His efforts have helped transform the country into a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship. Accel India, has supported several successful companies, including Infra.Market, Bluestone, and Urban Company, which continue to provide employment to millions.

Prakash’s influence goes beyond the business world. According to reports, he has also served as an advisor to Karnataka’s former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

In addition to his entrepreneurial success, Prakash has been actively involved in addressing critical social issues. Through his collaborations with organisations like ACT Grants, Unboxing BLR Foundation, and Shiksha Foundation, he has worked towards improving education, healthcare, agriculture, and urban infrastructure in India.

Expressing his gratitude for the honour, Prakash shared, "I am deeply honored to be awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India. This recognition highlights the vital role of startups and the technology sector in nation-building. I accept this award on behalf of my colleagues and everyone who has worked tirelessly to strengthen India’s startup ecosystem."