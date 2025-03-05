His brother is an Indian billionaire with a net worth of USD 18.5 billion, as per Forbes.

Several businessmen were once billionaires, but later they went bankrupt. They had to rely on family income for daily expenses. In this article, we will tell you about the story of one such person, who spent a whopping amount on her daughter's marriage but later went bankrupt. His name is Pramod Mittal, brother of Lakshmi Mittal, the Indian steel magnate who runs ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel and mining company by output. He is the richest Indian in mining and metal sector with a net worth of USD 18.5 billion, as per Forbes.

His brother Pramod Mittal was the chairman of Ispat Industries Limited (now JSW Ispat Steel). Pramod used to be one of the richest men in the world. He was known for his spending sprees. The 68-year-old spent around Rs 550 crore on his daughter Shristi’s wedding in 2013. However, years later in 2020, Pramod was declared bankrupt in a London court.

Pramod, along with two other GIKIL (Global Ispat Koksna Industrija doo Lukavac) officials, were also arrested in Bosnia in 2019 on charges of fraud. Pramod once consented to be a guarantor for debts of a Bosnian coke producer called GIKIL. His Global Steel Holdings signed to stand in as the guarantor to the debts of GIKIL and that’s when it all went caput. GIKIL could not make repayments to its steel trading guarantor firm in London. Talking about his personal life, Pramod is married to Sangeeta Mittal and the couple has three children -- Vartika, Shrishti and Divyesh.

