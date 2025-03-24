He used to sell laddus on a pushcart, but today he runs a business with an annual turnover of over Rs 50 crore.

Many successful businessmen in India started their business journey with just hundreds or thousands of rupees. But today, they are running businesses worth of crores. In this article, we will tell you about one such person, who began his business journey with just Rs 2500, but today, he runs a Rs 50 crore turnover company. His name is Pramod Kumar Bhadani, who used to sell laddus on a pushcart, now runs 'Pramod Laddu Bhandar', which has eight outlets across Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Kolkata. It offers sweets, savoury snacks, bakery products and more.

Who is Pramod Kumar Bhadani?

He hails from Gaya in Bihar and was born into an impoverished household. Bhadani spent his childhood in poverty as his father sold laddus on a pushcart. He attended government school but dropped out at the age of 14 as he wanted to support his family by helping his father in selling laddus. Pramod took Rs 2500 from his father and started selling laddus. He initially made and sold laddus on a cart with his brother. People liked his laddus a lot due to their taste and quality. Subsequently, his business became successful and his laddus became famous among people.

He did not achieve this success in a few years. Rather, he worked religiously and gave time to achieve it. When he started earning well, Pramod shifted the work of selling laddus from the cart to his shop. Later, he began supplying his homemade laddus to other parts of Bihar, then Jharkhand and other neighbouring states. At present, Pramod Kumar Bhadani is reportedly a millionaire entrepreneur, who is giving tough competition to major brands such as Haldiram and Bikanerwala.

