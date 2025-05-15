He is an IIT Madras alumnus and also holds an MS (ECE) degree from the University of California.

Prabhakar Raghavan is a well-known name in the tech world. He is the Chief Technologist of Google, and reportedly works closely with CEO Sundar Pichai. He is an IIT Madras alumnus who completed his BTech in electrical engineering in 1981. Raghavan also joined the Board of Directors of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) in late 2024.

He has over 20 years of research spanning algorithms, web search and databases. He is one of the rare individuals who have excelled in academic research, technical leadership and corporate management and governance. Before joining the tech giant Google in 2012, Prabhakar founded and led Yahoo! Labs. He also served as CTO at Verity and was at IBM Research for 14 years.

After completing graduation from IIT Madras, Raghavan moved to the US to pursue a Master's of Science in electrical and computer engineering from the University of California. He continued his education at the University of California, Berkeley, and earned a Ph.D. in computer science in 1986. After this, Prabhakar worked in various research positions at IBM. Later, he began as a research staff member at the Thomas J. Watson Research Centre.

READ | Good news for Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, their net worth rises by Rs 256185 crore due to...

He is the co-author of texts on algorithms and on search: Randomized Algorithms and Introduction to Information Retrieval. In 2018, Prabhakar was put in charge of Ads and Commerce at Google and in 2020, his scope was expanded to include Search, Geo, and Assistant. In 2024, he transitioned to the role of Chief Technologist at Google.