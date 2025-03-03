He is an IIT Madras alumnus who completed his BTech in electrical engineering in 1981.

Many IIT graduates are working in key positions in top companies across the world. One such person is Prabhakar Raghavan, the Chief Technologist of Google. He was appointed to his current role last year. Raghavan reportedly works closely with CEO Sundar Pichai. He is an IIT Madras alumnus who completed his BTech in electrical engineering in 1981. Recently, Raghavan joined the Board of Directors of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF). Before joining the tech giant Google in 2012, Prabhakar founded and led Yahoo! Labs. He also served as CTO at Verity, and was at IBM Research for 14 years.

After completing B.Tech, Raghavan moved to the US to pursue a Master's of Science in electrical and computer engineering from the University of California. He continued his education at the University of California, Berkeley, where he earned a Ph.D. in computer science in 1986. After this, Prabhakar worked in various research positions at IBM. Later, he began as a research staff member at the Thomas J. Watson Research Center. The Indian genius has over 20 years of research spanning algorithms, web search and databases.

Career at Google

Prabhakar was responsible for Google’s Search, Ads, Commerce, Geo, Assistant & Gemini products as Google's Senior Vice President for Knowledge & Information (K&I). Before leading K&I, Prabhakar was responsible for the Ads & Commerce teams. Before that, he was Vice President of Workspace in Google Cloud.

READ | Mukesh Ambani suffers major blow as Reliance loses Rs 35319 crore in just 6 hours after...