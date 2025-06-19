Redbus founder Phanindra Sama came from a small economical background with only Rs 5 lakhs in hand, two friends and an idea to revolutise commuting in India. This paved way for one of India's biggest bus service.

Redbus is a big travel brand in India in today’s time with lakhs of passengers booking interstate bus service throughout the country. The founder of this company came from a small economical background with only Rs 5 lakhs in hand, two friends and an idea to revolutise commuting in India. The reason that now most of the people are able to easily book a bus service to a different state is because people like Phanindra Sama envision an idea to make a major impact on people’s lives. This is the story of Phanindra Sama whose vision of an interstate bus service with accessibility in almost any state in the country makes it a successful venture.

Redbus founder’s early life

Phanindra Samma was born in Tadapaikal, a small village in the Nizamabad district, Telangana. A big tragedy occurred when he lost his father at a very early age when he was so young to understand life and death. This is the major incident in Phanindra that shook his childhood. He studied classes 10 and 12 in Hyderabad where he lived with his uncle. Due to his academic excellence, he scored 80% in SSC and 97 percent in Intermediate.

He then went to BITS Pilani to study Electronics Engineering. He also studied Economics from Stanford University, and Social Psychology from Kings College London in 2016. He also attended Swedish Institute for studying Responsible Leadership and Sustainable Business Practices. He got a Chevening Standard Chartered Financial Services Fellowship from King’s College London.

Story behind Redbus

Once when he wanted to return to his home during a festival, he struggled to book a bus ticket. He then thought of creating a system that could allow passengers to book tickets more easily. Initially Phanindra Sama and his two friends, Charan Padmaraju and Sudhakar Pasupunur, had only Rs 5 lakhs. However, later Seed Fund venture capitalist funded the company which was created in 2006. A few years later when the travel group Ibibo acquired Redbus, for Rs 828 crore, it was at its peak. After this acquisition, Phanindra Sama left the company and the Government of Telangana employed him as its Chief Innovation Officer. He is now an advisor at West Bridge Capital and an angel investor as he invests in small businesses.

The net worth of Phanindra Sama is Rs 6,985 crore. Redbus currently has a net worth of more than Rs 69850000000.