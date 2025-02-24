He began his career at Sonata Software in 1987 and later joined co-founder Narayana Murthy-led Infosys after five years.

Infosys, India's second-largest IT firm, grabbed headlines earlier this month after it laid off over 300 freshers who underwent foundational training at its Mysuru campus but could not clear internal assessments. The IT company is also known for taking strict action against employees accused of workplace harassment, and other serious charges. In this article, we will tell you about one such executive who was sacked from Infosys after two women filed lawsuits against him. He is Phaneesh Murthy, an IIT, IIM alumnus who earned an annual salary package of around Rs 45 crore.

Who is Phaneesh Murthy?

Phaneesh currently serves as the CEO of Primentor, a consulting agency that mentors top executives. He is a distinguished business executive with over three decades of experience in the global technology and business services industry. He began his career at Sonata Software in 1987 and later joined co-founder Narayana Murthy-led Infosys after five years.

Born in Bengaluru, Phaneesh Murthy holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Madras. Later, he joined IIM Ahmedabad to pursue a Post-Graduate diploma in Management (PGDMgt). Phaneesh held various important positions within the firm and rose to become a top executive. However, he was sacked in 2013 after two women filed lawsuits against him. The lawsuits were eventually settled out of court with Murthy strongly denying the accusations throughout proceedings.

Besides Infosys, Phaneesh founded Quintant Services Limited, a business services provisioning firm with a global services delivery model in 2003. It was later acquired by iGATE Global Solutions Limited in August 2003. After joining iGATE, Phaneesh played a vital role in restructuring the company. However, he was sacked by iGate Corp for not disclosing his relationship with a subordinate. Murthy had denied all charges and allegations levelled against him.