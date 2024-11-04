Before joining Tata, he had a successful career at Unilever, where he was known for his financial and operational expertise

PB Balaji, the finance chief of Tata Motors, is becoming a prominent figure within the Tata Group. His recent roles on the boards of major companies like Air India, Titan, Tata Technologies, and Tata Consumer showcase his growing influence. Balaji has earned the trust of Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, who personally brought him into the group in 2017.

Before joining Tata, Balaji had a successful career at Unilever, where he was known for his financial and operational expertise. As the CFO of Unilever’s South Asia division, he managed one of the company's key markets and achieved significant financial growth. This experience made him a perfect fit for Tata Motors, which was looking to improve its operations.

At Tata Motors, Balaji has led important initiatives that have transformed the company. He focused on streamlining operations, cutting costs, and realigning the product portfolio. His strategy prioritised profitable growth, resulting in a major boost for Tata Motors' commercial vehicle business. He has also worked on reducing debt and improving operational efficiency, with a strong emphasis on electric vehicle (EV) development. This strategic move has placed Tata Motors as a competitive player in the rapidly changing automotive industry.

Balaji's efforts have significantly improved Tata Motors' financial health, making the Indian business debt-free with a positive cash position of Rs 1,000 crore. For the fiscal year 2024, the company reported its highest-ever revenue from operations at Rs 4.38 lakh crore, highlighting Balaji's key role in its revitalization.

His leadership has not gone unnoticed. In fiscal 2024, Balaji's total compensation reached Rs 20.78 crore, a 24% increase from the previous year.