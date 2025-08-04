Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who gets key role by Rata Tata's company, set to lead Jaguar Land Rover as...

Complaint filed against legendary director Adoor Gopalakrishnan for his controversial remarks on SC/ST filmmakers

Ethanol blend in petrol damaging old vehicles? Govt says, 'These concerns are...'

Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: List of major Tests records broken, created in 5-match IND vs ENG series

Elon Musk's Tesla set to open 2nd India showroom on August 11 in this city, not Chennai, Bengaluru

Ratan Tata's TCS responds after employee sleeps outside Pune office to protest salary delay: 'This is a case of...'

Good news! Amrit Udyan to open for public from...; visitors to witness new features; check fee, timings

Donald Trump's BIG announcement on tariffs against India: 'I will be...'

'I still don't...': Weeks after Sanjay Kapur's death, his mother urges UK authorities to...

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor celebrate India's thrilling victory against England at Oval: 'Jai Hind'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man who gets key role by Rata Tata's company, set to lead Jaguar Land Rover as...

Meet man who gets key role from Rata Tata's firm, set to lead Jaguar Land Rover

Complaint filed against legendary director Adoor Gopalakrishnan for his controversial remarks on SC/ST filmmakers

Complaint filed against legendary director Adoor Gopalakrishnan for this reason

Elon Musk's Tesla set to open 2nd India showroom on August 11 in this city, not Chennai, Bengaluru

Elon Musk's Tesla set to open 2nd India showroom on August 11 in this city

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more

Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore hou

From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Meet man who gets key role by Rata Tata's company, set to lead Jaguar Land Rover as...

He has been the Group Chief Financial Officer at Tata Motors since November 2017.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 10:35 PM IST

Meet man who gets key role by Rata Tata's company, set to lead Jaguar Land Rover as...

TRENDING NOW

Tata Motors has announced PB Balaji as Jaguar Land Rover's Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This will be the first time that an Indian executive will lead the Tata Motors-owned luxury carmaker. Balaji will take over the top post with effect from November 2025. This development follows the recent plan of retirement of JLR's current chief, Adrian Mardell. Balaji brings with him experience in the automotive and consumer goods industries across finance and supply-chain functions.

Who is PB Balaji?

Balaji has been the Group Chief Financial Officer at Tata Motors since November 2017. He is a member of Tata Motors’ Executive Committee and sits on the boards of several Tata Group companies, including Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc (UK), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, and Air India, among others.

PB Balaji career

He started his career with Unilever in 1995 and worked in different corporate finance roles across Asian markets, Switzerland, UK and India. He joined Tata Motors after his last assignment with Hindustan Unilever, where he headed the finance function as CFO.

READ | Donald Trump's BIG announcement on tariffs against India: 'I will be...'

PB Balaji's educational qualifications

Balaji is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Chennai. He also has a post‑graduate degree in management from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tragedy at Oasis concert: Fan dies at Wembley Stadium, band says 'we are shocked and...'
Tragedy at Oasis concert: Fan dies at Wembley Stadium, band says we are shocked
Donald Trump led US State department BACKS Elon Musk's X, slams France's investigations, says, 'free speech...'
President Donald Trump led US State department BACKS Elon Musk's X...
Elon Musk's Tesla set to open 2nd India showroom on August 11 in this city, not Chennai, Bengaluru
Elon Musk's Tesla set to open 2nd India showroom on August 11 in this city
New Vande Bharat Express train to run on this route soon: Check list of stations, timings, other details
New Vande Bharat Express train to run on this route soon: Check list of stations
Shashi Tharoor 'misses' Virat Kohli in India's nail-biting 5th Test match against England, says 'the nation needs...'
Shashi Tharoor 'misses' Virat Kohli in India's nail-biting 5th Test match agains
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore hou
From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
Before Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar hits screens, take a look at actor’s 5 iconic roles that prove his versatility
Ranveer Singh’s 5 most iconic roles ahead of Dhurandhar
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE