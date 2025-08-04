Meet man who gets key role by Rata Tata's company, set to lead Jaguar Land Rover as...

He has been the Group Chief Financial Officer at Tata Motors since November 2017.

Tata Motors has announced PB Balaji as Jaguar Land Rover's Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This will be the first time that an Indian executive will lead the Tata Motors-owned luxury carmaker. Balaji will take over the top post with effect from November 2025. This development follows the recent plan of retirement of JLR's current chief, Adrian Mardell. Balaji brings with him experience in the automotive and consumer goods industries across finance and supply-chain functions.

Who is PB Balaji?

Balaji has been the Group Chief Financial Officer at Tata Motors since November 2017. He is a member of Tata Motors’ Executive Committee and sits on the boards of several Tata Group companies, including Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc (UK), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, and Air India, among others.

PB Balaji career

He started his career with Unilever in 1995 and worked in different corporate finance roles across Asian markets, Switzerland, UK and India. He joined Tata Motors after his last assignment with Hindustan Unilever, where he headed the finance function as CFO.

PB Balaji's educational qualifications

Balaji is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Chennai. He also has a post‑graduate degree in management from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta.