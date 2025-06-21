Pavel Durov is the "official father" of six children by three different partners, but the clinic, "where I started donating sperm fifteen years ago to help a friend, told me that more than 100 babies had been conceived this way in 12 countries."

Instant messaging app Telegram founder Pavel Durov recently made a shocking revelation, saying that he has fathered over 100 children who will all get a share in his estimated $13.9 billion (over Rs 1.2 lakh crore) fortune. Speaking to French political magazine Le Point, Pavel Durov said, "They are all my children and will all have the same rights! I don't want them to tear each other apart after my death."

Pavel Durov is the "official father" of six children by three different partners, but the clinic, "where I started donating sperm fifteen years ago to help a friend, told me that more than 100 babies had been conceived this way in 12 countries." Pavel Durov, the Russian businessman, also clarified, saying that none of his children would have access to their inheritance for 30 years.

Pavel Durov's net worth

"I want them to live like normal people, to build themselves up alone, to learn to trust themselves, to be able to create, not to be dependent on a bank account," he said.

40-year-old Pavel Durov has, as per reports, written a will because his job involves "risks – defending freedoms earns you many enemies, including within powerful states."

His app, Telegram, has more than a billion monthly active users.

