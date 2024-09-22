Meet man, one of richest Indians in Dubai, who once lived in slums, worked as street vendor, his net worth is...

Rizwan Sajan's journey started in the bustling streets of Mumbai, where he was born into a middle-class family and faced financial struggles from an early age. After losing his father at 16, he took on several jobs, including selling books, firecrackers, and delivering milk, to help support his family, as reported by DNA India.

In 1981, Sajan relocated to Kuwait and began working as a trainee salesman at his uncle's building materials store. His hard work and dedication quickly propelled him up the ranks. However, the Gulf War in 1991 forced him to return to Mumbai, halting his progress.

Determined to build his own path, Sajan founded Danube Group in 1993. What started as a small venture soon grew into one of the largest building materials companies in the UAE. By 2019, Danube Group boasted an annual turnover of USD 1.3 billion, with a strong presence in markets across the Middle East and beyond.

Today, the Danube Group has diversified into various sectors such as home décor and real estate, with operations spanning countries like Oman, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia. Sajan’s vision and relentless drive have resulted in tremendous financial success. With a net worth of USD 2.5 billion (Rs 20,830 crore), according to the UAE's Ministry of Economy, Rizwan Sajan is now one of Dubai’s wealthiest Indians, embodying perseverance and the spirit of entrepreneurship.