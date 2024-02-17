Meet man, once waiter, now owns Rs 15100000 crore company, beat Google to become one of largest…

Nvidia, led by its CEO and founder Jensen Huang, briefly overtook Alphabet, the parent company of Google, in terms of stock market capitalisation, reaching $1.83 trillion.

Formerly a waiter with big dreams, Jensen Huang, the CEO and founder of Nvidia, is currently among the wealthiest people on the planet and the man behind one of the biggest companies. He began small but has accomplished enormous things in life. The multibillionaire CEO Jensen Huang is currently ranked 23rd on the list of richest people in the world with a net worth of $64.2 billion. The company's market capitalisation recently touched a staggering amount of $1.83 trillion, or more than Rs 15100000 crore.

Born in Tainan, Taiwan, in 1963, Jen-Hsun Huang's family first relocated to Thailand when he was five years old. At nine years old, he and his brother were sent to Tacoma, Washington, to live with an uncle. He graduated from Aloha High School, which is located just outside of Portland, after attending Oneida Elementary School in Oneida, Kentucky. Huang was once employed as a server at Denny's restaurant.

Along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, he co-founded Nvidia in 1993. In 2007, Forbes ranked him as the 61st highest paid CEO in the United States, with his CEO salary of US$24.6 million.

Recently, Nvidia achieved a notable feat when it briefly overtook Google parent Alphabet's stock market capitalization on February 14. Acknowledgable as a leader in artificial intelligence (AI), Nvidia briefly seized the title of the third-largest U.S. company. This increase in valuation was driven by robust demand for Nvidia's chips, which are widely used in AI computing.