Meet man, once lived in basement without toilet, built Rs 33000 crore company, he is…

Bipul Sinha, a successful entrepreneur, had to overcome various challenges and disappointments in his life to achieve success.

Many people can find inspiration in Bipul Sinha's story of rising from a small Bihar town to become a prosperous businessman in the US. His perseverance and hard work have demonstrated that anyone can overcome obstacles and realize their dreams given the correct direction and assistance. In order to succeed as an entrepreneur, Bipul Sinha had to overcome a number of obstacles and setbacks. Born in Bihar, he had to deal with a subpar education in government schools. Nevertheless, he studied diligently and took the IITJEE exam on his father's advice, passing it on his second try. Bipul then continued on to study electrical engineering at IIT Kharagpur.

After completing his studies, he moved to the US and gained experience in software engineering and venture capital. With this experience, he co-founded Rubrik, a company that provides backup and recovery solutions for businesses to recover quickly from cyber attacks. The company has acquired clients such as Goldman Sachs and Citibank and is last valued at $4 billion or Rs 33000 crore.

Bipul's journey to success was not easy. His family lived in a basement without running water or a bathroom in Govindpur, a neighborhood close to Dhanbad. Despite the financial challenges, he worked hard and persevered. His father's guidance and support played a crucial role in his success. Bipul's story is an inspiration for anyone facing difficulties in life.