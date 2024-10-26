Let us tell you about the journey of a man who was once a school dropout but his love for technology paved the way to his lucrative career in the field.

Billionaires like Mukesh Ambani, Bill Gates and Gautam Adani fall into the category of school dropouts who are ruling the business world with their exceptional talents and hard work. Trishneet Arora is one such name, incorporated in the list of school dropouts, whose proclivity for technology helped him become a successful entrepreneur at a young age.

Who is Trishneet Arora?

Founder and CEO of TAC Security, Trishneet Arora is one of the youngest Indians to have made it to the Hurun India Rich List 2024. TAC Security, valued at Rs 1,100 crores, is a cybersecurity and risk and vulnerability management firm.

Interestingly, Arora was just 19 when he started the company in Chandigarh. The revenue of the firm now stands at a staggering Rs 11.4 crores and it was listed on NSE Emerge in April 2024. Let's get to know more about the young CEO and his journey.

Trishneet Arora dropped out of school

According to a report by Forbes, Trishneet Arora dropped out of school after flunking grade 8th and 12th. "I was never interested in studies. I was always a backbencher. As a child, I did all the things I was not supposed to do and kept my parents on their toes", the entrepreneur says.

However, his inclination towards the digital world led him to launch TAC Security at the age of 19. At 23, he came to be recognised as one of the youngest ethical hackers in India. Pertinent to note that Arora was also incorporated in GQ India’s 50 Most Influential Young Indians of 2017.

Recalling how he started ethical hacking, Trishneet Arora said that he learnt acquired the skill by himself. He once attempted to hack into his father's company, who worked as a tax consultant, in 2007.

"The success then prompted me to take up hacking ethically later," Arora recalls.

TAC Security's prolific clientele includes some business giants

Trishneet Arora's company, TAC Security’s prolific clientele includes some business ginats such as - Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries, Amul, as well as BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), among others. The tech firm has over 150 clients in 15 countries, including India, the USA, the UK and Canada, as suggested by the firm's website.