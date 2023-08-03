Meet the man, who was once a pharmacist, has earned Rs 24000 crore by selling facial masks, he is from…

Before launching Fuerjia, Chinese billionaire Zhang Liguo, whose net worth is USD 2.8 billion, used to work as a pharmacist at a hospital.

Chinese businessman Zhang Liguo, who is founder of skincare brand Fuerjia, has become a billionaire after the listing of Fuerjia in China’s Shenzhen few days ago. The 59-year-old Zhang has built a fortune of USD 2.8 billion (around Rs 24000 crore) by selling Rs 250 facial masks. Zhang owns 84% stake in Fuerjia, according to Forbes.

Fuerjia is headquartered in Harbin and the company raised USD 306 million in an IPO on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange two days ago. Zhang deserves credit for building a fortune from skincare products. Before launching Fuerjia, Zhang used to work as a pharmacist at a hospital. He then worked for Hapharm Group, before deciding to turn entrepreneur in 1996.

Initially, Zhang sold injection-based medical treatments for various infections and turned his attention towards skincare products in 2012. In 2014, Zhang’s company launched the first facial mask. The facial masks manufactured by Fuerjia sell for about USD 3 apiece and the company generated USD 246 million in sales last year. The net profit of company was USD 118 million. In 2021, Zhang launched a new skincare line called Huihuxi.

Fuerjia is competing with rival brands owned by billionaires Fan Daidi’s Giant Biogene and Bloomage Biotechnology of Zhao Yan.