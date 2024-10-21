Al Corbi studied architecture with a focus on security design, and before founding SAFE, he spent 23 years working with the US Department of Justice.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, and his wife Nita Ambani are India's wealthiest individuals. Besides Anant, the Ambanis have two other children, Akash and Isha Ambani. As one of the richest families in the world, they enjoy immense luxuries, including lavish homes and a collection of high-end cars. Among their most prized possessions is their Mumbai residence, Antilia, located on Altamount Road, Cumballa Hill. Built between 2008 and 2010, Antilia is reportedly valued at an astounding Rs 15,000 crore.

Antilia is equipped with a cutting-edge security system, designed by SAFE, a Virginia-based company specializing in advanced security solutions ranging from basic to military-grade protection. The system was secured by Al Corbi, the founder and president of SAFE, who has over 50 years of experience in the field.

Al Corbi studied architecture with a focus on security design, and before founding SAFE, he spent 23 years working with the US Department of Justice. Over the years, Corbi has worked with many high-profile clients, including Mukesh Ambani.