Meet man, who co-founded Rs 6488 crore company, worked in Bollywood, now earned Rs 920 crore in one go after...

The man has worked on the production of several Bollywood films. He is a famous figure in the travel industry.

Nishant Pitti is known for his online travel booking platform EaseMyTrip, which he co-founded along with his brothers in 2008. He is one of the promoters of Easy Trip Planners, the parent company of EaseMyTrip. The website is used to book flights, train and bus tickets along with hotel booking.

Nishant has divested a 14 per cent stake in the company for Rs 920 crore through open market transactions. Hence, earning Rs 920 crore in one go. According to the bulk deal data available on the NSE, he sold 24,65,49,833 shares, amounting to a 14 per cent stake in Easy Trip Planners. The shares were offloaded in the price range of Rs 37.22-38.28 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 920.06 crore.

After the stake sale, Nishant's holding in Easy Trip Planners has come down to 14.22 per cent from 28.13 per cent. Also, the combined shareholding of the promoters' has declined to 50.39 per cent from 64.30 per cent. Shares of Easy Trip Planners saw a recovery on Thursday, climbing 6.7 per cent to hit a high of Rs 36.62. The market cap of the company currently stands at Rs 6488 crore.

READ | Meet woman, who once worked for Elon Musk, now resigned from Microsoft-backed OpenAI as CTO due to...

Nishant has also worked on the production of several Bollywood films, such as The Queen of Jhansi, Fanney Khan, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Guest iin London. Since 2014, he has been producing Bollywood films as a branding initiative for EaseMyTrip Born in 1986, Nishant did his graduation from Delhi University. His father is a commodity businessman.