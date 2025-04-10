He also holds an MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania (US).

Several businessmen are successfully running their family companies. They studied abroad and came back to join the family business. One such person is Nilesh D Gupta, Managing Director of Lupin, a pharma company with a market cap of Rs 87720 crore. The 50-year-old joined the company in 2002 and is responsible for its research, supply chain, manufacturing, quality, and regulatory operations. Lupin was founded by his late father, Desh Bandhu Gupta, in 1968 to make anti-TB drugs. Today, the company has 1,200 products targeting the US, Latin America, the Middle East and India as its top markets.

Nilesh runs the company with his Vinita D Gupta, who is the CEO of Lupin. Their mother, Manju Gupta, is the non-executive chairman of the firm. Till September 2024, the Gupta family had a net worth of USD 5.75 billion, as per Forbes. Nilesh has been instrumental in formulating and executing the company’s core strategy, which has helped it emerge as a global leader in the generics space and in India. Nilesh is a chemical engineer who graduated from the University Department of Chemical Technology (UDCT), Mumbai. He also holds an MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania (US).

His company Lupin is named after a hardy flower that thrives even in barren soil. The firm has 15 manufacturing plants and seven research centers. Lupin has also been diversifying with subsidiaries such as Lupin Diagnostics, Lupin Digital Health, and Lupin Manufacturing Solutions. The share price of the company closed at Rs 1,919.60.

