BUSINESS

Meet man, Indian-origin executive, who once worked at Accenture, now set to lead Air New Zealand as...

Nikhil holds a Bachelor of Science, Computer Science and a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from the University of Auckland.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 08:22 PM IST

Meet man, Indian-origin executive, who once worked at Accenture, now set to lead Air New Zealand as...

Nikhil Ravishankar has been appointed as the new CEO of Air New Zealand. The Indian-origin man will replace outgoing CEO Greg Foran. His appointment comes as the airline contends with deepening supply chain and engine disruptions. Ravishankar is currently the airline's chief digital officer and will take over his new role on October 20.

Who is Nikhil Ravishankar?

Nikhil Ravishankar is currently Air New Zealand's Chief Digital Officer (CDO). He has been in the role since joining the airline in September 2021. Prior to Air New Zealand, Nikhil was Chief Digital Officer at Vector New Zealand, leading the company's digital and information technology function and its transformation programme since 2017. Before this, he was a Managing Director at Accenture in Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand and held technology strategy and transformation leadership roles at Telecom New Zealand (Spark). Ravishankar has been with the airline for nearly five years.

Nikhil holds a Bachelor of Science, Computer Science and a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from the University of Auckland. He is an advisor and mentor for the university's Strategic CIO program. He's also a member of the Auckland University of Technology (AUT) AUTEUR Influencer Network, on the board of New Zealand Asian Leaders and an advisory committee member of The Auckland Blues Foundation.

Expressing happiness, Ravishankar, in a statement issued on the airline's website, said he was "thrilled and humbled" to take on the role. "I'm both thrilled and humbled to be given this opportunity to lead Air New Zealand," Ravishankar said.

READ | Good news! Amid TCS layoffs, Narayana Murthy's Infosys to hire 20000 freshers in...

READ | Good news! Amid TCS layoffs, Narayana Murthy's Infosys to hire 20000 freshers in...
