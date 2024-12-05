He has over 17 years of experience in the technology and e-commerce sectors and joined Nykaa in 2015.

Nihir Parikh has resigned as chief executive officer (CEO) of Nykaa Fashion.com with immediate effect. He had been associated with the company since May 2015. Parikh has been relieved with immediate effect, a regulatory filing said on Thursday. Nykaa Fashion is the fashion vertical of Nykaa, a retailer of beauty products with a market cap of Rs 47879 crore. The company was founded by former investment banker Falguni Nayar in 2012. The fashion vertical accounts for less than 10 per cent of the company's revenue.

"Nihir Parikh has resigned effective December 05, 2024, on account of personal commitments. He has been relieved from the services w.E.F. (with effect from) close of business hours of December 5, 2024," FSN E-commerce Ventures said in the filing.

Parikh has over 17 years of experience in the technology and e-commerce sectors. Previously, he was associated with Genentech Inc., USA, and GE Healthcare Pte. Ltd. Parikh holds a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from Mumbai University and a master's degree in business administration (MBA) from INSEAD. He also did an MS degree from Stanford University.

The beauty segment of the company accounts for the majority of the revenue. Nykaa Fashion is still a loss-making vertical. The company has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 12.97 crore and revenue of Rs 1,874 crore for the September 2024 quarter.