Meet man, who studied abroad, returned to India to build Rs 449 crore company after failed venture, he is..., net worth is Rs...

Nayan Shah is the CEO of Clear Premium Water, who has been running a successful company for 20 years, which has become a key player in the bottled water market in India. With this success, Shah's net worth has increased in the past years.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 29, 2025, 05:42 PM IST

Meet man, who studied abroad, returned to India to build Rs 449 crore company after failed venture, he is..., net worth is Rs...
Nayan Shah, CEO, Clear Premium Water

    Majority of Indians who go to other countries to study never return to their country as they prefer to settle there. However, some return to their country and not only make a mark for themselves but give back to the land which made them. An Indian who went to Australia to study returned to his country and started a company that is now worth crores. He is Nayan Shah, the CEO of Clear Premium Water, whose inspirational journey has been another milestone in the Indian business sector. Let us visit his life’s journey and know the man behind the big company.

    Who is Nayan Shah?

    Nayan Shah was born on 10 November 1980 in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. He belongs to a family who worked in the electrical and cable business, but Shah did not join his family business as he was interested in starting a company of his own un a different sector. After completing his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the Gujarat Law Society (GLS) in Ahmedabad, Shah pursued further studies at the University of Technology, Sydney, Australia. Equipped with a diverse skill set, he embarked on his professional journey with a multinational corporation, where he gained invaluable experience as a marketing manager. He returned India in 2002.

    How Nayan Shah got Clear Water’s idea?

    Nayan Shah was inspired by the Red Bull energy drink and entered the energy drink market. Before launching Clear water, he launched an energy drink with the name ‘Current’ for which he teamed up with his former boss and invested Rs 2 crore. It was served in many big hotels, restaurants and catering orders totaling around 1600 clients, but it still could not make the expected profit. He also realised the need for safe drinking water and launched Clear Premium Water, bottled water in 2005, with a focus on quality, innovation, and accessibility for all. The company is now producing in over 45 units countrywide. The company now sells its bottles in more than 1.25 lakh retail stores.

    The company has a a current valuation of Rs 449 crores while the net worth of its founder. Nayan Shah is Rs 351 crore.  

