Several successful business leaders once worked as an interns or joined their companies at the entry level. However, with their hard work and consistency, they climbed to the top position of their organisation. One such person is Natarajan Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company and promoter of the Tata Group, India's largest conglomerate.

Chandrasekaran started as an intern at TCS in 1987 and was known as Ratan Tata's right-hand. He served in the IT firm for 30 years. He was the CEO of TCS for eight years until 2017. Under his leadership, TCS became the country’s most valuable company. Chandrasekaran joined the Board of Tata Sons in October 2016 and was appointed chairman in January 2017. Presently, he also chairs the boards of several group operating companies, including Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Power, Air India, Tata Chemicals, Tata Consumer Products, Indian Hotel Company, and TCS.

Born in 1963, Chandrasekaran holds a Bachelor's degree in Applied Sciences and a Master's in Computer Applications. He lives in Mumbai with his wife Lalitha, near Mukesh Ambani's Antilia. In 2025, he was conferred the title of Honorary Knight of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

Chandrasekaran is also the author of Bridgital Nation, a groundbreaking book on harnessing technological disruptions to bring Indians closer to their dreams. He is an avid photographer and a passionate long-distance marathon runner. He is a six-star finisher of the World Marathon Majors.

Chandrasekaran is on the International Advisory Council of Singapore’s Economic Development Board, Mitsubishi's International Advisory Committee and on the Board of Governors of New York Academy of Sciences. He is the Co-Chair of the India-US CEO Forum. He has been awarded several honorary doctorates by leading Universities in India and internationally, including an honorary Doctor of Letters from Macquarie University, Australia.