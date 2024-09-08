Twitter
Business

Business

Meet man who earns over Rs 11 crore monthly, highest-paid executive in Indian company, he is Ratan Tata's...

The man lives in a home worth Rs 98 crore near the residence of Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 04:42 PM IST

Meet man who earns over Rs 11 crore monthly, highest-paid executive in Indian company, he is Ratan Tata's...
TRENDING NOW

Indian companies pay well to their top management who lead the companies. But do you know who is the highest-paid executive in an Indian company? He is none other than N Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons chairman, who is considered as Ratan Tata's right hand. Tata Sons is the holding company of Tata Group which recorded a 74 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 49,000 crore in fiscal 2023-24. 

Chandrasekaran received Rs 135 crore in 2023-24, marking a 20 per cent rise from the previous year's earnings, as per the company's annual report. His compensation in FY23 was Rs 113 crore. The report said Chandrasekaran earned a commission worth Rs 121.5 crore while the rest was his salary and perquisites. This means, he earned over Rs 11.2 crore monthly in FY24. This was due to a rise in commission on the profit of the unlisted, holding company of the group.

He joined the Board of Tata Sons in October 2016 and was appointed chairman in January 2017. Before this, he had a 30-year business career at TCS, which he joined from university. Chandrasekaran rose through the ranks at TCS to become CEO and managing director of the leading global IT solution and consulting firm. Born in 1963, he lives in a home worth Rs 98 crore with his wife Lalitha near the residence of Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai. They have a son, Pranav.

READ | Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Ratan Tata's TCS lost Rs 94961 crore in 5 days due to...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
