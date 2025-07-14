Meet man, who worked as IAF pilot, later his life changed after major injury, founded Rs 1670 crore company th

Vijay Arisetty is the founder of MyGate, a digital platform that provides high-tech security and management to urban gated communities in India. As an ex-IAF pilot, Arisetty undertook many brave missions for which he was awarded Shaurya Chakra.

A man who saved hundreds of people from tsunami is now saving them from theft and other unwanted activities by providing them 24 hours of security. He has worked in the Indian Air Force and now runs a company that has transformed urban security. Vijay Arisetty was an Indian Air Force pilot and Shaurya Chakra awardee who saved hundreds of people from losing lives in the tsunami that flooded the Andaman & Nicobar Islands in 2004. He executed a daring feat by rescuing people from the center of the calamity.

Vijay Arisetty is the founder of MyGate, a digital platform with a mobile application that provides high-tech security and management to urban gated communities and housing societies in India. Vijay’s startup is committed to provide a safe and smarter living to modern Indian urban dwellers.

Who is Vijay Arisetty?

The former IAF pilot was trained at the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) and served the Indian Air Force for more than a decade as a helicopter pilot. From sensitive rescue missions to peacekeeping operations in India and in foreign countries, one of the most daring moments of his career came when he braved tsunami to rescue hundreds of people battling life and death for which he earned the Shaurya Chakra, one of India’s highest peacetime gallantry awards.

However, the turning point in his life came when an injury due to playing sports left him unworthy of flying. He came to lead a civilian life. But Vijay did not want to live an insignificant life and thus enrolled himself at the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, which changed his career from cockpit to corporate. Later he also worked as Vice President at Goldman Sachs but to leave this comfortable job to open a company was a visionary idea.

Vijay launched MyGate, with a current valuation of Rs 1,670 crore in 2016 combining military expertise, corporate experience, and vision to lead. He noticed that in the current urban lifestyle, security arrangements were outdated, lack of connection between residents and management, and other problems. To tackle the entire mismanagement regarding urban living Vijay along with Abhishek Kumar, IIT Kanpur, IIM Ahmedabad, ex-Goldman Sachs and Shreyans Daga, IIT Guwahati, ISB joined him to create an ecosystem that goes beyond gatekeeping. The company offers package deliveries, property purchases and helpdesk ticketing.