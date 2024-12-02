Modi was pivotal in securing Jio's landmark deal with Facebook in April 2020. During the global pandemic, Jio Platforms, led by Akash Ambani, successfully negotiated a Rs 43,000 crore investment from Facebook.

Mukesh Ambani is one of the wealthiest persons in the world and a significant part of his success can be attributed to his close aide Manoj Modi. Known for his unassuming demeanor, Modi is a skilled negotiator with a keen business acumen. He has been a crucial figure in Ambani's professional journey, often described as his right-hand man.

The two men were classmates at the University of Mumbai's Department of Chemical Technology. In the early 1980s, Modi joined Reliance when Dhirubhai Ambani was at the helm. Over the years, he has developed a close relationship with Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and he now collaborates closely with their children, Akash and Isha Ambani.



Modi was pivotal in securing Jio's landmark deal with Facebook in April 2020. During the global pandemic, Jio Platforms, led by Akash Ambani, successfully negotiated a Rs 43,000 crore investment from Facebook.



Despite his influential position, Modi prefers to maintain a low profile and avoid public attention. Details about his net worth and salary are scarce; however, his contributions to Mukesh Ambani's ventures are widely acknowledged.



In recognition of their long-standing partnership, Mukesh Ambani gifted Manoj Modi a luxurious 22-storey building in 2022. This property, located on Nepean Sea Road in Mumbai, is valued at over Rs 1,500 crore. Currently, Modi serves as a director at both Reliance Retail Ltd. and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., continuing to play an essential role in the company's operations and strategic decisions.