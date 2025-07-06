Meet man, member of Rajasthan's royal family, who has purchased luxurious bungalow in Delhi's Golf Links for Rs 100 crore, name is...

The land size of the property is approximately 589 square metres, while the built-up area is nearly 867 square metres.

A royal family member from Rajasthan, Yashwant Singh, has purchased a luxurious bungalow in Delhi’s upscale Golf Links area for a massive Rs 100 crore. The transaction was officially registered on June 12, 2025, according to property documents accessed via CRE Matrix. The land size of the property is approximately 589 square metres, while the built-up area is nearly 867 square metres. Singh has reportedly paid Rs 7 crore in stamp duty and corporation tax. His official address is listed as APJ Abdul Kalam Road, another prominent location in the capital.

The seller of the bungalow is Anu Jindal, a resident of The Camellias in Gurugram. The house is a 2.5-storey structure with a basement, ground and first floor, terrace room (also called a barsati), and servant quarters.

Experts say the demand for homes in Delhi’s Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone (LBZ), which includes Golf Links, continues to remain high.

Earlier in February 2025, a high-value double transaction took place in Golf Links. Sanjay Kukreja, a private equity executive, and his wife Shaveta Sharma bought a bungalow for Rs 155 crore. The seller, Pradeep Varma, then purchased another bungalow in the same area for Rs 78.5 crore.

Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone, which covers parts of central Delhi such as Prithviraj Road, Sunder Nagar, Bengali Market, and Golf Links, is known for its tightly regulated construction laws. Due to heritage restrictions, there are strict rules on building height, area usage, and redevelopment.

Despite the high price tags, these homes don’t always offer vast spaces, though some may have over 10,000 square feet of carpet area.

Delhi has seen multiple high-end property deals in recent years. In 2024, a bungalow in Sunder Nagar sold for nearly Rs 100 crore. In 2023, businessman Bhanu Chopra bought a Golf Links bungalow for Rs 127.5 crore, and Vasudha Rohatgi purchased one for Rs 160 crore. In 2021, Dixon Technologies’ chief Sunil Vachani acquired a bungalow there for Rs 170 crore.