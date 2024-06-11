Meet man, judge of popular TV show, who helped turn 300 of his employees into millionaires

Mark Cuban, a well-known entrepreneur and Shark Tank judge, recently disclosed that 300 of his employees became millionaires after he sold his audio streaming company, Broadcast.com, to Yahoo in 1999 for $5.7 billion in stock.

On the social media platform X, Cuban explained his philosophy of sharing the profits from his business sales with employees. “In every business I’ve sold I’ve paid out bonuses to every employee that was there more than a year,” he stated. When he sold Broadcast.com, 300 out of 330 employees became millionaires. Cuban also recounted similar profit-sharing practices in other ventures, including MicroSolutions and HDNet.

MicroSolutions, Cuban's initial company, was a software business sold to CompuServe in 1990 for $6 million. Cuban mentioned that he allocated 20 per cent of the sale proceeds to his 80 employees, equating to around $15,000 per person. This sale was a pivotal moment for Cuban, especially after overcoming a significant setback when a secretary embezzled $82,000 from the company.

Discussing these challenges in a 2020 interview with Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast, Cuban said, “It was f****ed up. But it also made us get our s*** together.” He highlighted that perseverance during tough times led to his success. “You have to hustle the most when you think it’s the darkest,” he advised.