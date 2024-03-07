Meet man, lost Rs 230960000000 in a few hours, still one of world’s richest, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

Instagram and Facebook are two of the most used social media platforms across the globe and surprisingly, both the Meta owned platforms faced a major outage throughout the globe recently. While users moved to other platforms till Meta fixed the issue, the outage burned over Rs 230960000000 of Mukesh Ambani’s close friend. The friend of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani was recently in Jamnagar to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash. Surprisingly, after losing more than 230960000000 in a few hours, Mukesh Ambani’s friend is still one of the richest men in the world. The person we are talking about is Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who was recently in India for Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding bash. He was the richest man in the gathering which had few of the biggest stars from throughout the globe. As per a Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth dropped around Rs 230960000000 after Facebook and Instagram faced a global outage.

Mark Zuckerberg founded the world's largest social network Facebook in 2004 with three friends in a Harvard University dorm room. While there are several stories behind the idea of Facebook, one can not deny the fact that it helped the 23-year-old Zuckerberg to become the world's youngest billionaire.

Since taking the Facebook public in May 2012, Mark Zuckerbrg has been consistently climbing the ranks of the rich. Zuckerberg holds approximately 13% stake in Meta Platforms. In 2004, he secured a $500,000 angel investment from venture capitalist Peter Thiel. The company was officially named Facebook in 2005. In the same year, Yahoo offered to acquire the company for $1 billion, an offer Zuckerberg rejected. In 2012, the company went public, and its user base surpassed one billion.

In 2014, Facebook made its biggest acquisition, acquiring the messaging app WhatsApp for a hefty $19 billion. This deal remains Facebook's largest acquisition to date, surpassing any deal by Google, Microsoft, or Apple. Zuckerberg initiated discussions for this acquisition with the two companies for two years. In October 2021, Facebook changed its name to Meta Platforms. Meta encompasses three companies: Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.