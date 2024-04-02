Meet man, left job at Godrej to start his own brand, made Rs 20000000000 empire, Tata and Azim Premji’s firms are now…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet superstar who stayed away from mother during her last moments, first salary was Rs 50, now his net worth is Rs..

India's first female superstar, performed first, longest kissing scene in Indian film, career got ruined due to..

Sultanpur constituency Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know important dates, candidates, past results and more

Meet superstar who got married outside religion at 18, parents disowned her, got divorced, is now married to..

Meet actress who got married at 18 at peak of her career, became a mother at 20, got divorced twice, she is now..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio launches new plan: Unlimited calls, 28GB data at just Rs…

Meet superstar who stayed away from mother during her last moments, first salary was Rs 50, now his net worth is Rs..

India's first female superstar, performed first, longest kissing scene in Indian film, career got ruined due to..

Benefits of eating walnuts everyday

7 luxurious things owned by Kapil Sharma

Step inside Ajay Devgn, Kajol's Rs 60 crore home with grand walk-in closet, gym

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Meet superstar who stayed away from mother during her last moments, first salary was Rs 50, now his net worth is Rs..

India's first female superstar, performed first, longest kissing scene in Indian film, career got ruined due to..

Meet superstar who got married outside religion at 18, parents disowned her, got divorced, is now married to..

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, left job at Godrej to start his own brand, made Rs 20000000000 empire, Tata and Azim Premji’s firms are now…

He lost his father when he was just twelve years old and his mother took care of the family with five children. Isaac continued with his education and was hired by Godrej to sell powdered hair colour.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 09:56 AM IST

article-main
Padmasingh Isaac
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Azim Premji’s Wipro and Tata Group are among the biggest conglomerates in India and the two are involved in a wide range of businesses through its subsidiaries. In the past few years, these giants have bought several companies to expand their portfolios and the two even got involved in a race to acquire a majority stake in a masala company for Rs 1000 crore. The brand we are talking about is Chennai-based Aachi Masala Food which was founded by Padmasingh Isaac in 1995. As per a report by IndiaTimes, the company is now valued at around Rs 2000 crore. Born in Tamil Nadu’s Nazareth, Padmasingh Isaac was born in an agrarian family and had a difficult upbringing. He lost his father when he was just twelve years old and his mother took care of the family with five children. Isaac continued with his education and was hired by Godrej to sell powdered hair colour.

Padmasingh Isaac cherished the aroma of the spices that his mother used and with an aim to make cooking accessible to all, he started his own company after leaving his decade old job at Godrej. In 1995, Aachi Masala was born. The brand used to sell premixed spice blends that are ready to use. The first offering from the brand was curry masala powder that used to retail for just Rs 2.

Over the years, Padmasingh Isaac’s brand also ventured into spice products that were priced at Rs 5 and Rs 10. Aachi Masala Food was able to achieve revenues of Rs 1660 crore and a profit of Rs 21.7 crore by 2022. As per a LinkedIn post, spice sales, which were valued at Rs 60,000 crore, surged as Aachi emerged as the third-largest spice company.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Honda makes six airbags as standard in City and Elevate models, also adds seat belts reminder and…

Meet 60s’ top star, who became actress to support family, slapped Amitabh Bachchan, director threatened her when…

What is ‘Click here’? Unveiling the viral trend sweeping X

This star's death led to 'haunted, cursed' film set, superstar replacement had paranormal experiences, set was purified

Crew box office collection day 4: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti's film holds well on first Monday, collects Rs 4.50 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement