Meet man, left job at Godrej to start his own brand, made Rs 20000000000 empire, Tata and Azim Premji’s firms are now…

Azim Premji’s Wipro and Tata Group are among the biggest conglomerates in India and the two are involved in a wide range of businesses through its subsidiaries. In the past few years, these giants have bought several companies to expand their portfolios and the two even got involved in a race to acquire a majority stake in a masala company for Rs 1000 crore. The brand we are talking about is Chennai-based Aachi Masala Food which was founded by Padmasingh Isaac in 1995. As per a report by IndiaTimes, the company is now valued at around Rs 2000 crore. Born in Tamil Nadu’s Nazareth, Padmasingh Isaac was born in an agrarian family and had a difficult upbringing. He lost his father when he was just twelve years old and his mother took care of the family with five children. Isaac continued with his education and was hired by Godrej to sell powdered hair colour.

Padmasingh Isaac cherished the aroma of the spices that his mother used and with an aim to make cooking accessible to all, he started his own company after leaving his decade old job at Godrej. In 1995, Aachi Masala was born. The brand used to sell premixed spice blends that are ready to use. The first offering from the brand was curry masala powder that used to retail for just Rs 2.

Over the years, Padmasingh Isaac’s brand also ventured into spice products that were priced at Rs 5 and Rs 10. Aachi Masala Food was able to achieve revenues of Rs 1660 crore and a profit of Rs 21.7 crore by 2022. As per a LinkedIn post, spice sales, which were valued at Rs 60,000 crore, surged as Aachi emerged as the third-largest spice company.