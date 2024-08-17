Twitter
Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Iqbal and Deepak's dairy business in Gaya city produces over 350 liters of milk daily and supports community development through quality products.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 17, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...
Iqbal Khan and Deepak Chaddha
Dairy farming has seen rapid growth in Bihar in recent years, with many people transitioning from private jobs to this sector. Today, we focus on the story of Iqbal Khan from Gaya district. After spending 20 years working abroad in a private company, Khan returned to his village and, along with his friend Deepak Chaddha, launched a dairy farming venture. They established Lacto and Agro Private Limited, which has been operating successfully for the past two years in Bahera village, located on Dobhi Chatra Road in Gaya.

In this remarkable venture, Iqbal and his friend Deepak have been running a successful dairy business for the past two years. Their dairy, which rears around 60 cows, produces more than 350 liters of milk daily. This milk is primarily supplied to Gaya city, where they have garnered a reputation for quality.

What sets their dairy apart is the unique packaging – they deliver milk to customers in glass bottles, which adds a touch of traditional charm and is environmentally friendly. Additionally, their dairy produces various milk products like paneer, khowa, and rasgulla upon order, showcasing their versatility and commitment to value addition.

Their annual turnover ranges between Rs 50-60 lakh, reflecting the business's significant growth since its inception. Despite current challenges in savings, Iqbal and Deepak remain optimistic about future profitability and expansion.

The dairy employs 12-15 people who are dedicated to taking care of the cows and ensuring the smooth operation of the business. In a bid to diversify and maximize their resources, they also produce and supply organic vegetables to customers on order.

Beyond the commercial aspects, Iqbal is committed to education and community development. He offers dairy farming training to university students, attracting learners from various regions eager to gain practical knowledge in this field.

Iqbal’s motivation for starting the dairy stems from his desire to give back to his village after working in various places for 20 years. He returned to India with Deepak and invested heavily in the dairy, confident that their efforts will soon pay off. They ensure that their milk is of superior quality, which justifies the higher price of Rs 67 per liter. Each day, about 100 glass bottles of milk are packed and sent to Gaya city, with a portion also supplied to selected corporate clients.

In summary, Iqbal and Deepak's dairy not only contributes to the local economy but also promotes sustainable practices and community development through quality products and educational initiatives. Their story is a testament to hard work, innovation, and a commitment to giving back to society.

 

