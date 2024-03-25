Meet man, leads Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 10000 crore Mumbai Indians, earns big from Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, he is…

Mukesh Ambani owned Mumbai Indians have won 5 IPL titles till now and it reportedly has a net worth of more than Rs 10000 crore.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India with a net worth of Rs 952845 crore. He is the chairperson of India’s most valuable company Reliance Industries which has a market cap of Rs 1969000 crore. Mukesh Ambani and his family are often in the news for their extravagant lifestyle, business ventures and philanthropy. A couple of weeks ago, the Ambani family was trending all over the social media platform due to Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding bash. Now, India’s richest family is part of the news after their team lost the fast match in IPL 2024 after the major shuffle. Mukesh Ambani’s Mumbai Indians (MI) lost its first match of IPL 2024 against Gujarat Titans. This was the first match after Rohit Sharma was sacked as a skipper and Hardik Pandya took on as the MI captain. For those who are unaware, Mumbai Indians is ranked as the most valuable team in the Indian Premier League (IPL). While the team is led by Hardik Pandya on ground, its off ground operations and business is handled by a man named Devang Bhimjyani. Often away from the spotlight, Devang Bhimjyani is the man who is the head of Mumbai Indians, MI Global and Reliance Sports.

Mumbai Indians have won 5 IPL titles till now and it reportedly has a net worth of more than Rs 10000 crore. The franchise is not only limited to India as it is also entering other cricketing leagues across the globe. Mumbai Indians is amongst the most viewed and followed teams in the IPL T20 franchise ecosystem and Devang created a Multi Cricket Club Ownership structure to get the best from the team's popularity.

It was Devang’s ideation that has led to the acquisition of 4 new franchise cricket teams, which includes Mumbai Indians Womens team, MI CapeTown (SA20), MI Emirates (ILT20), MI New York (Major League Cricket). Mumbai Indians women team and MI New York team both won the inaugural season.

Devang Bhimjyani takes care of the operational and commercial of star studded Mumbai Indians team that has Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and other players at key roles. Ace cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh have also played for the franchise.