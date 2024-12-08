He is the oldest billionaire in India. He started his company at the age of 60.

They say age is just a number. Many people have proven it by doing certain things in older age. One such person is Lakshman Das Mittal, an Indian businessman, who started his business career at age 60. He is now one of the richest Indians with a net worth of Rs 49110 crore, as per Forbes. At 94, Mittal is the oldest billionaire in India. He is the founder and chairman of Sonalika Group, which is known for its tractors.

Before beginning his entrepreneurial journey, Mittal worked as an LIC agent. He decided to start his business in 1990 after retiring from LIC. His daughter, Usha Sangwan, was the first woman managing director of LIC, the state-owned life insurer. Known as 'The Tractor Titan', Mittal incorporated Sonalika in 1969 for manufacturing farm implements.

Mittal has now handed over operations of his company to his sons Amrit Sagar and Deepak and grandsons Raman, Sushant and Rahul. However, he remains keenly interested in the business. Born in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, Mittal has completed his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts from Panjab University. He is a gold medalist with dual postgraduate degrees in English and Urdu.

Despite facing setbacks and business challenges, he remained determined towards his goal, turning his savings into a multi-billion-dollar enterprise. He has received several honours including Pride of the Nation, Udhyog Ratna, Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year, 2006 award.