Business

Meet man who worked as LIC agent, started business at 60, he's India's oldest billionaire with net worth of...

He has recently been named in the Forbes Billionaires List for 2024, making him India's oldest billionaire.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 04:21 PM IST

There are several examples which prove age is just the number. Many people have achieved success or started their new journey even after 60. In this article, we will tell you about one such person who started his business journey at the age of 60. His name is Lachhman Das Mittal, founder and chairman of Sonalika Group, a prominent player in the global agriculture sector. 

Mittal is currently 93 years old and has recently been named in the Forbes Billionaires List for 2024, making him India's oldest billionaire. According to Forbes, Mittal has a real-time net worth of Rs 24160 crore as of April 5. He is currently at 1143 position on the list. Mittal used to work as an LIC agent. His daughter Usha Sangwan was the first woman managing director of the state-owned life insurer, LIC.

After his retirement, he started his business journey. His Sonalika Group is India's third-largest tractor maker by market share. Born in 1931 in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, Mittal ventured into tractor manufacturing in 1996 and established Sonalika tractors. He is a gold medalist from Punjab University, with dual postgraduate degrees in English and Urdu.

Though Mittal is the chairman of the company, he has handed over operations to his sons Amrit Sagar (vice-chairman) and Deepak (MD) and grandsons Raman, Sushant and Rahul. His grandsons, Sushant and Raman are also associated with the company.

READ | Meet man, Harvard alumnus and son of Indian billionaire, who leads Rs 53775 crore company as...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
