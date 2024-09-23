Meet man, who played key role in building Rs 385000 crore company, now set to head Rs 45992 crore bank as...

KVS Manian has taken charge as the new Managing Director and CEO of Federal Bank. This comes a day after Shyam Srinivasan’s term ends after a 14-year productive term. Manian has joined the Rs 45992 crore market cap Federal Bank after an illustrious career spanning over 25 years at Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, whose market cap is Rs 385000 crore, as of September 23.

During his tenure at Kotak, he played a pivotal role in the bank's transformation from a non-banking financial company (NBFC) to one of India's leading private-sector banks. His leadership was instrumental in driving the growth and profitability of Kotak's corporate, institutional, and investment banking, as well as wealth management divisions, it said.

He is an IIT BHU alumnus who did electrical engineering in his graduation. Manian also holds a Postgraduate degree in Financial Management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai. He is a qualified Cost and Works Accountant.

In his previous role, Manian spearheaded Corporate, Institutional, and Investment Banking, along with Wealth Management. Under his leadership, these businesses achieved a high-quality, integrated, and profitable franchise, with the Corporate Bank growing significantly in both size and profitability.

The Investment Banking, Institutional Equities, and Wealth Management businesses have also retained their leadership positions under his stewardship. His focus on technology upgrades has further strengthened Kotak's transaction banking capabilities.

Before transitioning into corporate banking, Manian scripted significant successes in retail banking as well. As President of Consumer Banking, he was instrumental in growing the bank from a single branch to over 600 branches and 1,000 ATMS nationwide in just 10 years. He established Kotak's Retail Liability business from scratch and later managed the entire Consumer Banking division.