Shark Tank India, popular business reality show, is back for its fourth season, streaming exclusively on Sony Liv starting January 6. This season introduces a new judge, Kunal Bahl, co-founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital, who joins returning panel members Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, and Peyush Bansal.
Kunal Bahl is a well-known entrepreneur and investor, recognised for co-founding Snapdeal, one of India’s top e-commerce platforms. With a strong history of creating successful businesses and investing in promising startups, Bahl has established himself as a key figure in the Indian business landscape. As Shark Tank India returns for its fourth season, he brings his extensive experience in entrepreneurship and venture capital to the judging panel.
Eductaional qualification, early career
Kunal Bahl completed his schooling at Delhi Public School R.K. Puram before pursuing dual bachelor’s degrees at the University of Pennsylvania. He earned one degree in Entrepreneurship, Operations & Information Management from The Wharton School and another in Engineering from the School of Engineering and Applied Science. Additionally, he participated in an executive marketing program at the Kellogg School of Management.
After finishing his studies, Bahl worked for a short span of time at Microsoft. However, in 2007, he faced a visa issue that forced him to return to India from America, a turn of events that ultimately set him on the path to entrepreneurship.
Snapdeal - Launch, challenge and more
Launched in 2010, Snapdeal initially operated as a daily deals platform that focused on offering discounts for restaurants, travel, and retail. In 2011, recognising the market potential, co-founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal shifted the company’s focus to become a comprehensive online marketplace.
Despite its growth, Snapdeal's journey was fraught with challenges. In 2016, the company encountered intense competition and operational issues, resulting in a decline in market share and investor confidence. The situation worsened with a failed merger attempt with Flipkart in 2017. However, under Kunal Bahl’s leadership, Snapdeal implemented a “Snapdeal 2.0” strategy that prioritized profitability over aggressive growth. This approach involved streamlining operations, cutting cash burn, and targeting value-conscious consumers in India’s tier-II and tier-III cities.
Alongside his responsibilities at Snapdeal, Kunal Bahl co-founded Titan Capital in 2011, a venture capital firm dedicated to investing in high-growth startups. Through Titan Capital, Bahl has backed some of India’s most successful and innovative startups, including Ola Cabs, Urban Company, Razorpay, Mamaearth, and Credgenics. His investment portfolio spans various sectors, reflecting his diverse interests and strong ability to identify scalable business opportunities.
Tv debut
Bahl has further broadened his influence by joining the judging panel of “Mission Start Ab,” a reality TV show that debuted in December 2023. He is also a participant in Shark Tank India 4, where he frequently shares valuable industry insights with the contestants.
Net worth
Kunal Bahl's financial success is evident in his role as executive director at Snapdeal. In FY2021, the company set aside Rs 161 crore for employee benefits, with Bahl's remuneration package featuring a fixed salary of Rs 3.5 crore along with a performance-based bonus of Rs 1.5 crore. Kunal has an estimated net worth of Rs 3,500 crore as of 2024. His ongoing involvement with Snapdeal and Titan Capital highlights his substantial financial impact within India's business sector.
Meet man who once worked with Microsoft, returned to India from US due to THIS reason, co-founded this company..., is one of the richest Sharks in Shark Tank India 4
